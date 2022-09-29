Britni Smith looks to continue previous success as Syracuse’s new head coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Britni Smith almost slipped on the ice amid the excitement of Clarkson’s national championship win in 2018. Moments earlier, Clarkson’s Élizabeth Giguère netted the final score of the tournament, quickly shooting the puck past Colgate goaltender Julia Vandyk in overtime.

Despite being a player less than a decade earlier, Smith lost her balance after Giguère waved over the then-Clarkson assistant to hurry and join the celebratory photo. But she steadied herself, surrounded by the second straight team she’d helped win a national championship.

After four years as an assistant under Matt Desrosiers at Clarkson, Syracuse hired Smith as its second head coach in program history following Paul Flanagan’s retirement. Seen as a “player’s coach” with a proven track record of winning and national experience, Smith provides a new look for the Orange.

“(Smith) definitely has so much to bring to the table,” Clarkson assistant coach Cassidy Vinkle said. “The players are going to learn so much from her.”

Before Smith’s coaching career, Desrosiers said Clarkson had to be aware of her on the ice when she played for St. Lawrence. Smith and the Saints finished 10-1-1 against the Golden Knights during her playing career.

With Smith, St. Lawerence made three NCAA tournament appearances, including a Frozen Four in 2007. In her senior season, Smith served as an assistant captain and became a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, which is given to the top female collegiate hockey player.

Smith spent time around multiple well-established coaches at the collegiate and national levels, including Flanagan, who coached Smith for two seasons at St. Lawrence. Smith said she brought in different pieces from those mentors to become the coach she wanted to be.

When the Clarkson assistant coaching job opened up, Desrosiers went to Flanagan, someone he heavily trusted. He mentioned Smith as one of the first people Desrosiers should consider. At the time, Smith coached in Canada, but since Desrosiers was already familiar with her, Smith got the job.

Megan Thompson | Digital Design Director

Within 30 minutes of her arrival at Clarkson, Smith and Desrosiers went on the road for recruiting.

“She was very hard working and that was evident right from the very beginning,” Desrosiers said.

Vinkle played at Clarkson before becoming an assistant under Smith. When she arrived as a freshman, Vinkle said Smith made an effort to help her and the rest of the freshmen class acclimate to classes and being away from home.

Their relationship grew in Vinkle’s four years, and even after she graduated, the two have kept in touch. Vinkle said Smith stays close with all her players to keep the relationships she built strong.

“She really works to build those relationships,” Vinkle said. “It means a lot to us and I’m sure to her as well.”

Vinkle has filled Smith’s role at Clarkson, hoping to emulate Smith’s calming and comforting presence. Smith was always willing to approach players during the game when they returned to the bench, helping players learn in the moment. Smith created an environment where players wouldn’t be afraid to ask questions and learn from mistakes.

Tactically, Smith excelled with her knowledge of systems and different formations, getting players where they needed to be at the right times in-game. During the championship runs in 2017 and 2018, Smith taught the forwards to adjust against different defenses, which allowed the team to score an average of 3.75 goals per game across the two seasons.

Vinkle credited Smith’s ability to create a low-stress environment as a key part of Clarkson’s championship-winning seasons. For more successful teams, the season starts in late September and can span until late March the following year. Smith made the players forget the pressure they faced, assisting them in achieving their goals while ensuring they enjoyed the season.

“It’s so important to love what you do, especially given our long season,” Smith said. “You have to come to the rink and be ready to work hard but also have fun.”

As a player under Flanagan, Smith noticed his team’s close-knit bond, and she hopes to continue that with returning players from last season’s College Hockey America championship squad. Smith also wants to build new core values from scratch, and is excited to provide a fresh look that some players haven’t gotten the chance to star in.

“The reason I’m here is (because of) the coach I have been,” Smith said. “I want to make sure I continue that as I continue my time here.”