Break-ins and burglaries should not be the norm. DPS needs to be more proactive.

The constant emails from the Department of Public Safety have desensitized Syracuse University students recently. But there’s been a 120% increase in burglaries since this time in 2021, which is making students feel less safe than in years past.

In an email sent to the SU community on Sept. 16, DPS Chief Craig Stone outlined a list of actions students should take to “remain vigilant.” These measures vary from simply keeping lights on to more complex ones, such as installing tracking software. Still, locking our doors and closing our windows is not a long-term solution, because crime is only becoming more frequent.

College students deserve to feel safe, yet there is a clear lack of proactivity from DPS when it comes to these burglaries. This isn’t to say that DPS is inept, but their suggestions don’t reassure the community that they will fulfill their duty to promote safety, but indicate that students should hunker down and prepare for the worst. There needs to be more of an emphasis on stopping burglaries before they occur.

Even if students take all the steps that DPS outlined, there is still a risk of burglary. Julia Provvisionato, a sophomore at SU, said she took all the necessary precautions to protect her personal belongings on the evening of Sept. 15, but still fell victim to a burglary. Provvisionato had parked her vehicle in the backyard of her boyfriend’s house on Livingston Avenue overnight.

“The car was locked and the backpack was on the floor of the passenger side. I had covered it with a sweatshirt,” Provvisionato said.

When she returned the following morning to pick up her car, the window had been smashed. Provvisionato’s airpods, iPad and computer – hundreds of dollars of property – were stolen despite her making sure the car was behind the house and her belongings were hidden.

Obviously one case doesn’t explain the severity of every burglary, but this example speaks to the fact that students are aware of SU’s track record with crime and take precautions. Casting the broad assumption that students are forgetful and not protecting their belongings is an uneven division of blame. Intercepting burglaries is a difficult task, but it shouldn’t be on the student body to fix.

People come to SU to obtain a higher education, prepare for a career and have social opportunities. It isn’t their job to fend for themselves the second they aren’t in a dorm. Students can hold some responsibility, but DPS’ entire existence is to ensure security.

We’re fortunate as SU students to have a DPS that champions our protection. With that title, however, comes the implication that their success as a department is measured by student comfort. Whether DPS believes they’re doing enough or not, it won’t matter until students believe there’s a tangible change, which has yet to arrive.

Jonah Weintraub is a sophomore broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].