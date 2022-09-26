Brandon Levin is stepping up as Baldwinsville football’s ‘next man up’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In eighth grade, Brandon Levin went into football with a complete blind eye. His friend, Toby McIntyre, encouraged him to play for the modified Baldwinsville middle school football team.

Levin first played for the C team, but the coaches bumped him to the B team after a week because of his speed. Levin made his way into competitive games and showcased his big play ability. Levin’s B team outscored the A team in a scrimmage thanks to Levin’s quickness. The B team designed wildcat plays for Levin, and he rushed past all of the defenders.

“This is his sport,” Levin’s father, Andrew, said after seeing his son’s performance against the A team. “We’re onto something here.”

Levin decided to continue his football career at Baldwinsville High School, playing on the freshman team and then the JV team as a sophomore. But on varsity, he was relegated to special teams as the Bees utilized All-CNY running back Sam Mellinger. But Levin capitalized on his limited opportunities, finishing with the second most rushing yards on the team in 2021, and eventually becoming Baldwinsville’s starting running back this year.

During blowouts, after Mellinger was subbed out, Levin played as the lead back for Baldwinsville. Against Rome Free Academy in the Section III Class AA quarterfinal, Mellinger rushed for three touchdowns in the first three quarters, giving Levin time in the fourth quarter to play.

Stephanie Zaso | Design Editor

Levin turned nine carries into 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns — a 46-yard touchdown and a 56-yard touchdown in the second half. On the season, despite fewer rushing opportunities than three players, Levin had 249 rushing yards.

Levin received advice from the senior back, who now plays football at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York. Mellinger and Levin developed their “great relationship” while running track together. Mellinger said he wanted to take Levin under his wing, similar to how previous senior football players did to him.

“When I would learn something new, he’d be the first one I’d tell and we’d apply it together and see the results together,” Mellinger said.

An appendix surgery prevented Levin from participating in summer workouts before he cemented his role as the starting running back. But once he returned, Levin jumped into a competition with two other backs to take over Mellinger’s role.

In Baldwinsville’s opening game against Rome Free Academy, Levin started, finishing the game with 177 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 55-13 victory. In the next game against Liverpool, Levin rushed for 134 yards and in another blowout victory. While he didn’t name a starter before the season, Bees head coach Carl Sanfilippo said he wasn’t surprised with Levin’s output given the school’s history at developing running backs.

“No part of me in the slightest is surprised by Brandon’s success,” Mellinger said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he surpasses my accomplishments at Baldwinsville.”

Levin has his eyes set on going back to the Section Championship after losing to Cicero-North Syracuse in 2021. The Bees lost to the Northstars on Sept. 23 and played an undefeated Christian Brothers Academy on Sept. 30. Sanfilippo said Levin will need to step up with more great rushing performances.

“Every week the stage gets bigger, every week the performance of players like Brandon has to get bigger,” Sanfilippo said.“Our (running backs) are the key to the offense.”