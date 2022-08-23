UU to host The Concert on the Orange Grove, featuring 4 SU bands and musicians

University Union has announced that they will host The Concert on the Orange Grove on August 25 from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the Shaw Quadrangle. The concert, in coordination with New Student and Family Programs, will feature four bands and musicians that are currently enrolled at Syracuse University. The concert is a part of welcome week, which is geared toward introducing new students to college life.

The first performer is singer-songwriter, Sofia Violet, accompanied by guitarist and close friend, Maria Nido. Violet’s songwriting is inspired by the intricacies and details of daily life, ranging from the heartfelt experience of romance to the mundane, like her favorite makeup brand. Musical influences of indie bedroom pop, R&B, and Bossa nova are present in Violet’s sound.

Following Violet, BRI will take the stage, a 20-year-old artist who performs in both Syracuse and NYC. BRI pairs her storytelling and optimism with her impressive voice to create a sound reminiscent of R&B, indie-soul, and 90s-2000s pop. BRI’s set comes ahead of her plans to release original music before the end of 2022.

Fozoogie will perform as the third act with much of their musical inspiration coming from funk music. They are made up of Dylan Fox on vocals, Jared Rowland, who plays bass, Jesse Herman, who plays lead guitar, Grady Collingbourne, who plays drums, and Julian Weinstock, on piano.

To close out the night, Liv for Now will perform their genreless music influenced by R&B, indie, and hip-hop. The project is led by singer-songwriter Liv DuFine, with Jesse Herman on lead guitar, Maria Nido on rhythm guitar, Nick Beebower on drums, Jared Rowland on bass and Julian Weinstock on piano.

The concert has free admission and is open to all freshmen and new transfer students. For questions, or to request further accommodations, please contact University Union Vice President Ashley Bruce at [email protected]. For additional information, please contact University Union Public Relations Director Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].