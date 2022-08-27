Syracuse defeats Wofford in 5-set thriller

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk registered her 21st kill of the game to put Syracuse in the lead during the fifth and deciding set against Wofford. She then circled around to the back of the court to deliver the set’s final serve, propelling the Orange to a win.

Syracuse started the game comfortably, taking the first two sets before dropping the next two. However, the Orange’s powerful offense proved too much for their opponent as they defeated Wofford 3-2 and improved to 2-0 at the Charlotte Invitational.

Lokhamnchuk started aggressively in the first set, totaling five kills for the Orange, while Polina Shemanova added three. Both outside hitters were supplied consistently by sophomore Riley Hoffman, who contributed seven assists. Syracuse jumped out to an early start, leading 11-5 at one point, and never looked back.

Senior setter Lauren Woodford provided the Orange offense with their first three points of the set, collecting a team-high 28 assists. Syracuse won the set, 25-17. Bella Zeman led the Terriers with six kills over two sets, while Sarah Barham notched five.

However, Wofford successfully escaped a 3-0 sweep in the third set, starting off on a dominant 8-1 run. It was a set of runs for both teams as Syracuse recovered from its slow start shortly after, winning four consecutive points to draw within 3. But, with the score at 18-12, Wofford would go on to win seven of the last eight points to give themselves a 25-13 win.

The Terriers carried their momentum from the third set into the fourth, beating the Orange 25-17 to knot things up at 2-2. Emily Hodsdon, the junior setter, led the way for Wofford in assists, chalking up 27 over the course of two sets. Syracuse suffered a slow start, creating a daunting uphill battle that was only made worse by a late collapse.

But in the fifth set, Syracuse’s offensive prowess took over. After dropping the first point of the set, kills from Lokhmanchuk, Shemanova, and Naomi Franco gave the Orange control early on. The set ended in a 15-10 Syracuse victory.

Lokhmanchuk’s 21 total kills helped her finish as the game’s top scorer. Shemanova added 19 and Franco had 11. Following an impressive 26 assists the day before against Charlotte, Woodford continued her stellar tournament play with 28.

Wofford was led by Zeman and Barham, who had 16 and 13 kills, respectively. Hodsdon ended the match with a game-high 43 assists. The Georgia native was at the center of Wofford’s offense as no other Terrier totaled more than 4 assists.

Syracuse will round out its games at the Charlotte Invitational against the host 49ers — the second part of a doubleheader that started with the Orange’s win over the Terriers. Syracuse goes into its matchup having only faced Charlotte once before — a loss in 2001.