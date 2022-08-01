SU administrator, alumna Cerri Banks dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Cerri Banks, vice president for the student experience and deputy to the senior vice president at Syracuse University, has passed away, according to a campus-wide email sent Monday.

Banks, who was appointed to her position last July, was a “longtime member of the Orange community,” said Allen Groves, senior vice president and chief student experience officer, in the email. She has also served as a member of the School of Education’s Board of Visitors since 2009, including seven years as the board’s chair, according to the email.

Before coming to SU last summer, Banks worked at Skidmore College, Mount Holyoke College and Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Banks received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from SU’s School of Education.

“Her professional life was defined by a commitment to students and to the field of education,” Groves said. “Cerri will be greatly missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew and loved her.”