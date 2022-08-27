Syracuse remains unbeaten after first weekend with 6-0 win over Vermont

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a season-opening win over Sacred Heart, Syracuse (2-0) remains unbeaten with a 6-0 victory over Vermont. The Orange have beat their first two opponents by a combined 11 goals. SU notched another shutout and allowed one shot on goal.

Joy Haarman led Syracuse in scoring as she tore up the Vermont defense with a team-best two goals. The Alkmaarn, Netherlands native jumpstarted the offense not even two minutes in, putting home a loose ball for the first goal of her Syracuse career. Later in the first quarter, senior Pleun Lammers doubled SU’s advantage. Lammers carved through four defenders before slotting one into the bottom left corner, giving Syracuse a two-goal lead toward the end of the first quarter.

The offense was held scoreless in the second quarter, but the defense was not letting Vermont get a whiff of the net all day. The sole defensive highlight came late in the third with the Orange still protecting their lead. Vermont had two opportunities to score back-to-back corners, looking to finally get a goal on the board. However, the Syracuse defense stepped up and did not even allow the Catamounts to get a shot on net on either penalty corner.

Still, SU’s efficiency was on full display against the Catamounts, putting eight of their ten shots on net. And in the third quarter, the Orange tallied four total shots, all of them reaching the back of the net. It gave Syracuse the opportunity to finish some of the missed chances it had in the first half. Joy Haarman netted her second of the day with a back-handed shot to extend the lead to four.

Forty seconds after Haarman’s goal, Syracuse successfully executed a penalty corner, with Quirine Comans setting up Charlotte de Vries who sent a hard shot into the left corner of the net. This was the senior’s second goal in two days. Syracuse ended its offensive clinic in the third when Suus Heijnekamp scored off a diving feed from Sam Swart to make it 6-0. This was the first goal of Heijekamp’s rookie year campaign, and it put the Catamounts away with a quarter left to play.

While the Orange did not record a shot in the final 15 minutes of play, they also didn’t allow Vermont to take a shot. Throughout the afternoon, SU goalie Brooke Borzymowski only had to make one save, giving her the eighth shutout of her collegiate career.