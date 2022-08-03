SU football training camp blog 2022: Beginnings of a more pass-centric offense

Syracuse football training camp opened Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Daily Orange beat writer Anthony Alandt will keep a running tab of updates from each practice this summer before SU’s first game against Louisville on Sept. 3. Follow along here and on Twitter @DOsports.

Aug. 3

Syracuse’s plan is that offensive coordinator Robert Anae installs a more balanced offense, one that relies more heavily on passing rather than last season’s rushing attack centered around Sean Tucker. Tucker’s excited, and so is the rest of the team, for the opportunities it will create. Head coach Dino Babers said he didn’t need to change that much since he and the new offensive coordinator agree on close to everything with SU’s new scheme.

The Orange are trying to improve on their passing offense, one that finished with the fewest passing yards in the Atlantic Coast Conference by a large margin last season. They brought in Anae from Virginia and shuffled position coaches to do it. On the first day of training camp, Syracuse displayed a number of goal line plays — all passes — immediately after opening stretches.

“Ultimately, the goal is to have less carries and the same amount of yards,” quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “We’ve got a lot of play makers though … that I’m happy running around with.”

Syracuse hasn’t incorporated pads into practice yet, but they ran about a dozen goal line plays before splitting off into position workouts. The first, second and third teams shuffled on and off between plays, which tended to include the running back sprinting into the endzone on a delay before pivoting around for a pass option.

Quarterbacks also looked for wideouts, throwing fade routes up for players like Isaiah Jones to leap over his defender for the touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Each quarterback worked in a separate drill with running backs progressing through the same five-yard delayed out route. Wide receivers ran five and seven-yard cross routes on the same play.

Shrader has the starting quarterback job, a certainty that has allowed the rest of the offense to throw their confidence and familiarity behind him. For backups, Babers said Tuesday that everyone is on even footing. He’s just trying to find “somebody that’s going to move the chains, somebody who is going to be consistent, somebody that we can depend on.”

Florida transfer Carlos del Rio-Wilson debuted for Syracuse. Notably, he was intercepted by cornerback Jeremiah Wilson during 1-on-1s, and Michigan transfer Dan Villari saw the bulk of his reps come with the second strings. But both of them saw fast-paced opportunities on goal line pass plays.

Despite a larger emphasis on passing, Syracuse’s young defensive line found itself in the backfield more often than not Wednesday morning. Bergeron said the offensive line did a good job last season in the rush game, but they need to work more on pass protection. He’s taken Enrique Cruz Jr., a redshirt freshman whom Bergeron believes can be a dominant tackle one day, under his wing to ensure that Cruz focuses on pass protection as well.