Rock and roll at these 5 concerts this week

Wilco

Alternative rock band Wilco will take the stage at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard on Tuesday as part of their Cruel Country tour, featuring their new album with the same name. A group of six members with multiple instruments, Wilco’s signature sound has been “pounding out and blazing.” But Cruel Country has more mellow undertones, and revisits the band’s roots in country music. Kamikaze Palm Tree will also perform. Tickets are $55 if bought in advance and $60 if bought that day. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

When: Tuesday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

Artist: Wilco

Daughtry

If you’re up for a bit of a drive, Daughtry will appear in Verona, New York at the Turning Stone Resort this Tuesday with rock band Pop Evil. Best known for their 2009 hits “No Surprise” and “Life After You,” the pop-rock band recently released a new album, Dearly Beloved, which will be featured on this tour. Tickets start at $35, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

When: Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Artists: Daughtry and Pop Evil

Brad Paisley

As part of his World Tour 2022, country singer and songwriter Brad Paisley will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater on Thursday. The three-time GRAMMY winner is best known for songs “Remind Me,” which he sang with Carrie Underwood, and “She’s Everything.” Paisley last appeared in Syracuse in June 2018. Tickets start at $20 through resale sites, and the show starts at 7:30.

When: Thursday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Artist: Brad Paisley

All Poets and Heroes

Looking to stay local? Head to Funk N’ Waffles, where indie pop band All Poets and Heroes will be performing on Friday. Originally from Syracuse, Rob McCall and Corey Jordan formed All Poets and Heroes to craft a sound influenced by 90s alternative and folk tunes. Letters from New York and The Burkhearts, both indie rock groups, will also make an appearance. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

When: Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Artists: All Poets and Heroes, Letters from New York, The Burkhearts