Jimmy Boeheim to play professionally for AS Karditsas in Greek Basket League

Former Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim will play professionally for AS Karditsas of the Greek Basket League in Karditsa, Greece, according to a press release from the team. AS Karditsas recently earned a promotion to the first division after winning the second-division championship in May.

We’re happy to announce the signing of rookie forward Jimmy Boeheim, with AS Karditsas in Greece A1. After a fantastic NCAA career at Cornell and Syracuse, along with a SL experience with the @DetroitPistons we’re excited to see Jimmy make a big impact in Greece! Congrats ✍️🏀🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/iQYHUFEMVB — Flex Basketball Management (@Flexbball) August 11, 2022

On Wednesday, SU head coach Jim Boeheim originally confirmed Jimmy’s plans to play in Greece on ESPN Radio’s Orange Nation with Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia. But he did not state what specific team or league Jimmy was playing for.

“(Jimmy’s) pretty happy, he’s got a pretty good situation there,” Boeheim said on the show. “He’ll be right in it pretty soon.”

Following his collegiate career at Cornell and Syracuse, Jimmy spent this summer playing with Boeheim’s Army in The Basketball Tournament and with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League alongside his brother, Buddy Boeheim. Boeheim’s Army was upset in the second round to The Nerd Team while the Pistons finished 11th in Summer League play.

In his one season with the Orange, Jimmy started all 33 games, averaging 34.6 minutes, 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He had six 20-point or more games, including scoring 28 against Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal — the same game Buddy was suspended.

Prior to Syracuse, Jimmy spent his first three collegiate seasons at Cornell before the Ivy League canceled all competition his senior year. In 2019-20 with the Big Red, he averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, including a game-high 25 points against SU in November 2019.

On the call, Boeheim also briefly talked about Buddy’s time with the Detroit Pistons. Boeheim said Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said Buddy has made a “big jump” since joining Detroit. Buddy is training with a much younger and less experienced Pistons squad this summer, but Boeheim said he’s the best shooter.

“He’s the best shooter on the team. He’s obviously got to work on getting better in a lot of areas,” Boeheim said. “He’s a better passer than they thought.”