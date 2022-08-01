Duck: Mike Dooling

Justin Mattingly ‘17: Thank you, Mike, for your dedication to The D.O. and for coming into a less-than-ideal situation with optimism, passion, and cheerfulness. Yes, you were great to work with and we were lucky to find you when we did. More so, however, I’m grateful for your friendship and for our long conversations in a transitional time (both for the paper and in life). I appreciate you and everything you did for our beloved nonprofit.

Lucy Sutphin ’18: Too much to say in one little blurb about a Daily Orange legend. Thank you for your years of dedication and positivity. I will never forget the countless hours of laughter, stories, and coaching. You have been such a source of unity for the DO over the years. Thanks for everything Mike.

Zack Vlahandreas ‘19: In the words of the infamous Mike Dooling: “Duuuuuude what’s up?”- thank you for all your dedication to the Daily Orange and the Daily Orange family. In retrospect, the 3 years I worked with you were merely the start of an invaluable experience that has now led to my professional career in ad sales. Thanks for teaching me that there’s always time to kick back and enjoy a cold one with some friends in this crazy world of sales.

Sam Ogozalek ‘20: Remember the day we were outside 744 and a bunch of university employees came running out of the LGBT Resource Center carrying computers? Wow. What a way to realize the wrecking ball was headed for Ostrom Avenue. It was a blast working with you, even during that chaotic year. You helped us stay afloat. Let’s grab a beer and Brooklyn Pickle again soon.

Victoria Tramontana ‘20: Thank you Mike for your dedication to The D.O. It was a great experience working together during my time as an Ad Rep and later Ad Manager. You always encouraged our team to step out of our comfort zones, build meaningful connections, and of course make that sale!! Thank you for always pushing me to be a great leader, and your help with managing the D.O. clients and prospects did not go unnoticed.

Erica Morrison ’21: While I learned a lot of lessons during my time at the DO, my greatest takeaways came from the life lessons I gained from our conversations. Thank you for giving me the chance to fail, grow, and always having my cup of coffee ready.

Haley Robertson ‘21: Thank you for being a great advocate for this organization, and its people, during some of the most stressful years in Daily Orange history. You were such a big part of my extraordinary D.O. education. I’m so grateful for your support in the newsroom and beyond (especially the day my car broke down on Livingston!)

Emily Steinberger ‘23: When I was within eyesight of The D.O., I knew when I saw that lime green car with a bright orange sticker reading “The Daily Orange” plastered on the side, a friendly face would greet me when I walked into 230 Euclid Ave. Mike, it’s been a pleasure working with you and getting to know you. You kept The D.O. afloat even through a pandemic — an incredible feat — and always ensured the students were your priority. Wishing you all the best in what comes next.

Anthony Alandt ‘24: Thank you for your years of dedication to this paper and a bunch of college kids pursuing a dream. Much of what you did went unnoticed, but I tried my best to tell the rest of the staff about the important role you held. Cheers to the next chapter. I’m sorry I said you reminded me of my grandpa.

Mark Nash ‘24: While I was hoping we could keep our 1-2 punch going for a little while longer, all good things have to come to an end. I appreciate the freedom you gave me and the trust you had in me. Glad we could talk about so much, including the importance of a good defensive midfielder to a lacrosse team. Feel free to call for computer help anytime.

Chloe Powell ‘24: You made my time at the Daily Orange something to remember. Thanks for all the life lessons.

Anna Bayly ‘25: I just wanted to say a huge thank you for introducing me to the world of sales and advertising, for always encouraging me to work harder and for entertaining us with your funny stories. You will be missed and the Daily Orange will not be the same without you! I wish you all the best!!

Kunaal Garodia ‘25: I still can’t believe you’re actually leaving the DO. The place won’t be the same without you. Since day one you’ve been welcoming, supportive, and fun and I’ve learned so much in the short time I’ve been there. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and every student who’s worked at the DO. You and your amazing life stories will be missed. Good luck and I hope we keep in touch!