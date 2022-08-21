A senior’s guide to exploring Syracuse for the 1st time

Before coming to college, I was told time and time again that Syracuse is “cold and boring” compared to my hometown of Los Angeles.

Yet, throughout the past three years, I have found many ways to keep myself and my friends occupied in a city much smaller than what I’m used to. Now, as I start my senior year, I wish I knew about some of my favorite Syracuse spots and activities earlier— so here are a few of my recommendations.

Crazy Daisies Flowers & Garden Cafe

During the pandemic, Crazy Daisies became a staple for weekend brunch. Weather-permitting, the Garden Cafe has delicious bites all day. Plus, for those over 21, the mimosa flights are a huge hit. It’s a great spot to go with friends and take some pictures, plus you may even find a plant to bring back to decorate your dorm. I went to Crazy Daisies for the first time during my sophomore year with friends that would become my roommates.

How to get there: If you don’t have a car, splitting an Uber or Lyft with friends is the most affordable option since there are no buses that take you there. It’s about 20 minutes from campus, at 4693 Kasson Rd, so schedule your ride ahead of time and it’ll likely be cheaper.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

I had never heard of apple picking before I came to Syracuse, but now, it’s one of my favorite fall activities. Beak & Skiff has the best apple treats in town — my favorite is the apple cider donuts. The orchard also sometimes hosts concerts and has a cider tasting room! It’s a great spot for a large group or just with your closest friends.

Another summer weekend coming your way! We are open all weekend, from 11am-8pm! Make the most out of this wonderful weather with a trip to @beakandskiff A photo posted by beakandskiff

How to get there: Like Crazy Daisies, there are no buses to Beak & Skiff, so scheduling a ride share is your best bet. The orchard is about 25 minutes from campus, at 2708 Lords Hill Road, Marietta, NY.

Armory Square

Armory Square has some of the best restaurants in Syracuse and is so easy to get to from campus. Some of my personal favorite spots for dinner are Pastabilities, Oh My Darling, and The York. Also in the area is the relatively new Salt City Market, a place where you can try different foods from a variety of different cultures. Additionally, the neighborhood has some great bars like The Fitz, Biergarten, and Al’s Whiskey Lounge. Or, if you’re interested in a fun brunch with your friends, be sure to try Modern Malt or Funk N’ Waffles. The downtown neighborhood is also a great place to walk around in and explore the city of Syracuse.

As a major foodie, exploring the different Armory Square restaurants has been a highlight of my time at SU. Whether it’s for a birthday celebration, a parent visiting or no special occasion at all, the downtown area can provide some upscale dining options which are hard to find on campus.

How to get there: There are buses from College Place that can take you right to Armory Square. Bus #433 can take you to The Warehouse, where most SU design classes are held, which is right in Armory Square and is free to students.

Westcott Neighborhood

The Westcott Neighborhood is home to many SU students’ favorite spots, including Rise N’ Shine diner, Recess Coffee, Alto Cinco and one of my personal favorites, Boom Babies, a vintage apparel store. I’ve been able to find some great tops and dresses there that my friends sometimes make fun of me for wearing too much. Plus, if you spend over $50 you can start a punch card, and after 5 punches you save $15.

Westcott is right near campus which makes it easy to get to and is a great break from the regular Marshall Street restaurants that students frequent.

How to get there: It’s about one mile from campus, so if the weather is nice, I recommend walking. Bus #343 can also take you to Westcott from College Place.

Syracuse Trivia

One of my favorite activities in the city is the Syracuse Trivia Company, which hosts competitions at local bars and restaurants every weeknight. Gather your team of up to seven and get yourself a table at any of the trivia locations, and you’re guaranteed to have a great night. The company has regular locations that host weekly trivia games which you can find on its website or Instagram account. Be sure to check the Instagram account for a clue before you go, and if you’re lucky, you can be featured on its separate trivia winners Instagram account — I’m on there! Prizes include points for future games and gift cards to the restaurants and bars that host.

How to get there: Depending on the location you choose to go to, buses may or may not be available. Be sure to check the Centro app and schedule a ride share if buses aren’t going to your destination.

While campus itself has so much to offer – game days, University Union events and so much more – the city of Syracuse also has a ton of cool spots to explore. Getting off campus can be a refreshing break from the stress of classes, an opportunity to see new places and make new memories with friends. Some of my best memories from my time at SU are from venturing into the city with my friends, and hopefully, you too can take part in some of these experiences throughout your college years.