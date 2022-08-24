University Union announces fall 2022 film screening schedule

University Union has announced its fall 2022 Cinemas schedule, in conjunction with Orange After Dark. These periodic screenings will be held in the HBC Gifford Auditorium at 8 pm with free admission for students, faculty, and staff of Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF.

Each screening will offer open captions and accommodations and will abide by the University’s COVID-19 and masking policies.

The first of 14 showings will be the recently released apocalyptic action movie, “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz on September 2 and 3. Future films will include the sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 fighter pilot action movie “Top Gun Maverick,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest addition to the “Despicable Me” franchise that details Gru’s early career as a villain. Jordan Peele’s latest film, “Nope” will be shown during Halloween weekend. Other films on the list include the newly-released “Bullet Train,” an action-comedy starring Brad Pitt, kidnapping thriller “The Black Phone,” and “Don’t Worry Darling”, with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

For questions, or to request further accommodations, contact University Union Vice President Ashley Bruce at [email protected] one week prior to the screening. For more information, please contact University Union Public Relations Director Quinn Schmidt at [email protected].