SU announces new center for policy design, implementation

Syracuse University is opening a new research facility dedicated to examining how governments, organizations and individuals create policies.

The Center for Policy Design and Governance, which will be within the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, will offer instruction on and practical application of policy design and implementation, according to an SU release. Saba Siddiki, an associate professor in Maxwell, will serve as the center’s director. The initial release did not state when the center will open.

The new center will also house SU’s Policy Design Studio, which will offer programs for students to analyze policy design, implementation and the ways that the government is involved in policy making. The center will host Policy Studies Journal as well, and the two groups will co-sponsor research activities and events.

“Saba’s own scholarship and her efforts to advance these new fields of study and attract the funding to support them are remarkable,” Maxwell Dean David Van Slyke said in the release.