Syracuse releases 2022 volleyball schedule

Syracuse volleyball announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday. The schedule features 12 home games during the regular season and nine matchups with opponents that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Orange will begin their season at home with an exhibition matchup against Binghamton on Aug. 20 in what will be Bakeer Ganesharatnam’s debut as Syracuse’s head coach. Then the team will partake in two road tournaments to begin the regular season.

The first tournament takes place on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Syracuse will face Campbell, Wofford and Charlotte, the latter two of which SU has never played before.

After the Charlotte Invitational, Syracuse will travel to Orlando, Florida for the UCF Challenge, where it will play Kansas State, Central Florida and North Florida over a three-day span. The Orange will then return home to host the Syracuse Tournament on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, where they will face Hofstra, Yale and Army.

Atlantic Coast Conference play begins shortly after the conclusion of Syracuse’s home tournament. The Orange start their conference schedule with a home matchup against Boston College on Sept. 21. The Orange went 6-12 in conference contests last season. Last year, the ACC produced three teams that reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Other conference home games include Duke on Sept. 23, Notre Dame on Oct. 7 and Louisville on Oct. 9. After a stretch of road matchups, the Orange have a four-game homestand against Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia. The regular season concludes at the Women’s Building on Nov. 26 when SU takes on NC State.

“I think this is a well-rounded schedule that will allow us to test this new team against some good competition,” Ganesharatnam said in an SU Athletics press release. “We are looking forward to working with this new group and creating a strong foundation that will allow us to be successful for many years to come.”

After finishing with a 17-13 record in 2021, Syracuse returns six players from last year’s squad, including three-time All-Region selection Polina Shemanova, who is entering her fifth year with the Orange.