Forward Dariauna Lewis transfers to Syracuse

Syracuse women’s basketball announced the addition of Alabama A&M forward Dariauna Lewis on Wednesday afternoon. She’s the 10th player to transfer to the Orange since Felisha Legette-Jack was hired as head coach.

“As a summa cum laude graduate of Alabama A&M that averaged a double double and was second in the country in rebounds as a junior, we feel that she will help us in the classroom and on the court,” Legette-Jack said in the statement.

Lewis averaged 13.0 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this past season, earning Second Team All-Southwest Athletic Conference honors. She scored a season-high 32 points against Grambling State, going 13-for-19 from the field.

Lewis started in all 30 games for Alabama A&M in the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She was named the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer of the Year.

Before playing for the Bulldogs, Lewis played at Missouri State during her freshman campaign. She averaged 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, playing in 25 games for the Lady Bears.