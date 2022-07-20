DPS reports early morning break-in at Haven Hall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

UPDATED: July 20, 2022 at 4:40 p.m.

Two suspects illegally entered Haven Hall Wednesday morning, triggering a door alarm, the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety reported in a campus-wide email. DPS and the Syracuse Police Department responded to the alarm at around 3:45 a.m.

Both suspects made off on foot following a brief chase, DPS wrote in a later email. No students are living in Haven this summer due to the ongoing construction.

DPS wrote that the suspects appeared to be trying to steal construction materials.

DPS identified both suspects as 40-year-old males with thin builds. One was wearing a yellow construction vest, camouflage-patterned pants, and a navy long-sleeve shirt while the other suspect wore a black shirt, black pants, red sneakers and a straw hat, according to the later email.

DPS finished its second email asking community members to call the department at 315-443-2224 or SPD at 315-442-5222 to report information if they were in the area at the time of the incident and have information. The Silent Witness tool can also be used to report non-emergency information to DPS.