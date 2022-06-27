Megan Carney, Meaghan Tyrrell announce return for 5th year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Monday, Syracuse attackers Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell announced that they will return to SU for a fifth year. The duo combined for 159 points and 109 goals in 2022 while both players were named All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.

Carney got an honorable mention from IL even after a season beset by injuries. There were multiple stretches where the McKinney, Texas native was out for five games throughout the year healing from lower body injuries. But when Carney played, she returned to being one of the Orange’s best scorers. Carney recorded a hat trick in seven games, including a five-goal performance in Syracuse’s 18-16 comeback win over then-No. 7 Duke.

Even as Carney’s production slowed down in the NCAA Tournament, her 48 overall points were a step in the right direction after her dominant 2021 season was cut short due to an ACL tear.

While Carney’s offense was inconsistent, Meaghan remained dominant throughout the entire season. In 2022, Meaghan scored 111 points and recorded the highest shooting percentage of her collegiate career (.595). The Mt. Sinai, New York native recorded a hat trick in 71% of all Syracuse games played this year, the highest percentage by any player on the team.

During a postseason of inconsistent play from the attack, Meaghan scored at least three goals in all four postseason matchups. This included a five-goal game against Princeton to send the Orange to the Elite Eight for the second season in a row. Meaghan was the only SU player to be named to the All-America First Team by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA).