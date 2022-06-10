SU announces D.C.-based Center for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced the launch of the Center for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship in Washington D.C. on Thursday. The program’s first cohort of students will be welcomed in the fall.

The Center is a collaborative initiative between the Newhouse School of Public Communications and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

According to a press release, the Center “will allow Syracuse University to address some of the biggest challenges of our time: loss of trust in journalism and democracy, political polarization and the deterioration of civil discourse.”

SU hopes to foster a “boots on the ground” approach to studying journalism, communications, policy, governance and diplomacy in the nation’s capital, the release reads.

“As a school that trains generations of future journalists, Newhouse is compelled to be at the forefront of these issues,” Newhouse Dean Mark Lodato said in the release. “We are obligated to tackle the challenges facing communications and journalism. Frankly, I think we would be remiss to sit idly by as our country struggles with this loss of civil discourse and distrust in journalism.”

The Center is founded on four pillars: scholarly and applied research; facilitation and convening; teaching and instruction; and experiential learning.

Syracuse-based faculty will be involved in events and are eligible for limited residencies at the center, which will have additional opportunities for visiting fellows as well.

“The legacy of Maxwell and Newhouse alumni across a range of governance institutions and media who are making an impact on the national and international stage is a testament to the natural synergies between our two schools,” Maxwell Dean David Van Slyke said.

The small team running the center will include D.C.-based faculty from both the Newhouse and Maxwell schools. An executive director, a research lead and a managing director for journalism will also be hired. Searches are already underway for the executive director and managing director.

Newhouse and Maxwell alumnus Larry Kramer, from the Class of 1972, will support the executive director position with a $1 million endowment.

“Trust in our governing institutions, our political system and the media are at all-time lows,” Kramer said in the press release. “By raising the level of respectful debate and discussion, we will seek to find constructive solutions to restoring that trust.”