Syracuse releases 17-game schedule for 2022 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse released its 2022 fall schedule on Thursday. The Orange will face eight Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and nine nonconference opponents.

In the middle of August, SU will take part in three exhibition matches against Marist, Villanova and Saint Francis. The regular season then opens on Aug. 25 at SU Soccer Stadium against Iona. The Orange have never played the Gaels in men’s soccer before. Syracuse will follow the opening matchup with a home game against Penn State on Aug. 28 and then two road games against Vermont on Sept. 2 and UConn on Sept. 5.

For most of the season, the Orange will face a nonconference opponent midweek and an ACC opponent on the weekend. Conference play will begin in a Sept. 10 match against Notre Dame, followed by another home match against Niagara on Sept. 13.

Three days later, SU will travel to South Carolina to face Clemson. The Orange defeated the Tigers at SU Soccer Stadium last season 2-0. It ended up being Clemson’s last regular season loss before it won the national championship.

After alternating home and away for three matches, Syracuse will start a three-match homestand that will take place over six days. It’ll open against Cornell on Oct. 4, followed by Wake Forest on Oct. 7 and it conclude versus Loyola (MD) on Oct. 10.

The four remaining matches of the regular season will be against three conference opponents (Louisville, NC State and Boston College) and one nonconference opponent (Bucknell). The ACC Tournament will then begin on Nov. 2.

The Orange look to improve after an up-and-down 2021 campaign that saw them go 8-8-2, ending in an ACC Tournament defeat against North Carolina. Syracuse lost its leading scorer, DeAndre Kerr, after he signed a deal with Major League Soccer club, Toronto FC.