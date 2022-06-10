Bobby Gavin enters transfer portal after 1 season with SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Bobby Gavin has entered the transfer portal after one season at Syracuse, according to a source close to Gavin.

Gavin started 11 games, eventually splitting time with Harrison Thompson in the cage for the Orange towards the end of the season. Gavin struggled late in the season, making just eight saves against then-No. 6 Cornell in his second straight complete game of the season. Syracuse led 11-6 at halftime, but in the second half, a combination of Gavin’s four saves and the Orange only causing three turnovers allowed Cornell to come back and win in the Dome.

In the 12 games Gavin appeared in this season, he only completed six of them. In two of those complete games, Gavin recorded a save percentage of 50% or higher. He tied a career-high 13 saves in Syracuse’s win over Stony Brook and recorded 10 saves in an upset victory over then-No. 11 Duke a week later.

Against eventual national champion Maryland, Gavin defended a two-on-one situation early in the second period. With his feet planted in front of the cage, Gavin tracked Keegan Khan as he held the ball before shifting his attention to Eric Malever on his left side.

Malever shot high at point-blank range, but Gavin quickly mimicked his movement and trapped the ball with his stick. He saved 11 shots, the first of five games where he finished with double-digit saves, recording a 44.0% save percentage.

“There’s not a lot of guys in the country that can stop those shots from those guys,” head coach Gary Gait said.

Gavin transferred from Virginia after the 2021 season, appearing in eight games with two starts for the 2021 national champions. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week in February after making 13 saves against Army.

Gavin was a premier attack for West Coast Starz, a travel lacrosse program coached by Jono Zissi, who says that Gavin’s off hand is as strong as his dominant right hand. Gavin’s brother and dad both played attack in college, and they saw Gavin make strides at that position in the cage they had in their backyard. They were startled at first about the switch to goalie, but Gavin eventually made the varsity team at Torrey Pines High School (Calif.) at his new position as a sophomore.

“He’s pretty stoic and doesn’t get rattled,” said Zissi, who also coached Gavin at Torrey Pines. “Surfing kind of helped with the mellow mindset.”

SU had four other players enter the transfer portal this offseason, including leading scorer Tucker Dordevic, freshman midfielder Matteo Corsi, attack Mikey Berkman and faceoff specialist Jack Savage.