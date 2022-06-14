Republican gubernatorial candidates discuss crime, abortion in sole debate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Republican gubernatorial candidates discussed gun violence, reproductive rights and vaccine mandates Monday night during the only scheduled debate for New York state’s Republican primaries.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson, Andrew Giuliani – son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former public liaison for the Trump administration – and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) participated in the debate, which was hosted by CBS 2 New York and WCBS Newsradio 880 and moderated by CBS 2 Chief Political Correspondent Marcia Kramer and anchor Maurice DuBois.

Astorino, Wilson and Zeldin attended the debate in person, while Giuliani participated remotely as he will not disclose his vaccination status. Individuals must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the CBS Broadcast Center, according to a statement CBS2 released prior to the debate.

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn New York’s gun permit law, Kramer asked candidates whether they would support a sensitive areas bill, which would prohibit firearms in specific locations such as public transportation, if elected. Astorino, Zeldin and Wilson all agreed that restrictions shouldn’t target law-abiding citizens, and that the conversation should be shifted to crime rather than gun regulation.

Giuliani and Astorino both stated that a return to stop-question-and-frisk – a procedure that allows police officers to detain, question and search pedestrians on the basis of reasonable suspicion – would be a more effective alternative to gun-free zones.

“We got to get back to what actually worked,” Astorino said. “Broken windows policy, stop-question-and-frisk. The majority of these gun crimes are in a small area, (in) concentrated urban areas. That’s where we got to target to get illegal guns off the streets.”

Candidates also discussed whether they would keep a law that guarantees the right to an abortion in New York state following the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Zeldin and Astorino agreed that current laws in the state go too far, and that late-term abortions should be restricted. Both also advocated for parental consent. Wilson stated he would not fight to change current New York state law.

“What I found, even though I’m pro-life, is that a lot of people who consider themselves to be pro-choice agree with me,” Zeldin said. “We need to be promoting family. And I believe that right now New York’s law is going too far when you start allowing late-term partial birth abortion.”

Giuliani responded that he identifies as pro-life, and said he takes issue with the pro-choice rhetoric of “my body, my choice” in light of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which have prevented individuals who are unvaccinated from keeping their jobs. Giuliani established that if elected, he would end COVID-19 vaccine mandates and rehire every individual both in New York City and statewide who has lost their job due to vaccination status.

Though governors are unable to rehire city workers and New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that he will not do so, Giuliani said he would use his leverage as governor to ensure individuals who lost their jobs are back on city payroll. Astorino said he would demand a rehire, and Wilson said he would not extend beyond his purview as governor.

In a discussion over whether candidates would support an amendment allowing voters to recall their local district attorney, Wilson said he would support the amendment, and advocated for term limits of eight years for statewide officials and 12 years for legislative leaders.

Astorino and Zeldin both said they would support the amendment. The two also pledged to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, stating that he refuses to prosecute crimes and uphold the law.

“I have long been advocating initiative, referendum and recall to empower voters much more beyond the insider control processes we have today,” Wilson said. “I have a long list of our reform plans that would make it easier to get on the ballot. They’ll make it easier for people to vote and they can start making sure people participate in the political process.”

Early voting for the state and local primary election begins Saturday and ends on June 26. The statewide primary election will take place June 28.