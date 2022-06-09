Newhouse Associate Dean to become Ithaca College school of communications dean

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Amy Falkner, the senior associate dean of academic affairs at the Newhouse School of Public Communications, will leave Syracuse University this summer to join Ithaca College.

Ithaca named Falkner the new dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications in a press release on June 9. She will begin her new role on Aug. 1, said Melanie Stein, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Ithaca College, in the release.

Falker joined the Newhouse faculty in 1998 and has served as senior associate dean at Newhouse since 2012. She will succeed Jack Powers, who has served as the interim dean of the Park School since 2020.

“Her experiences and qualities will serve our current and future Park School students well in preparing them for the ongoing transformation to the realm of digital media,” Stein said.

Falkner, who worked on SU’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility plan, said in the release she looks forward to transitioning to her new role at the Park School.

“The college as a whole has so many incredible programs that are very student-focused, which I love,” Falker said in the release. “My passion is what is best for students, and I feel like that is a mantra on this campus. I am thrilled to become a part of that kind of environment.”

This post will be updated with additional reporting.