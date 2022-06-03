NYS Legislature passes gun legislation in wake of recent mass shootings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The New York State Legislature passed a package of laws Thursday seeking to limit gun violence in response to several recent mass shootings across the United States.

The package includes raising the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle to 21, revising red-flag laws and banning the sale of bullet-resistant body vests. Gov. Kathy Hochul has already voiced support for the bills.

In addition, the state would require New Yorkers to obtain a license to own such a weapon. The owner of the semiautomatic rifle would also have to recertify their license every five years, according to the bill.

New York’s red-flag laws aim to prevent people who show signs of harming themselves or others from purchasing or obtaining guns through extreme risk protection orders. The new red-flag laws would expand the ability to file ERPOs to physicians, mental health professionals, nurses and social workers.

Only people employed in “eligible professions” would be able to purchase bullet-resistant body vests under the new legislation. The bill states that the New York Secretary of State’s office will consult with several other agencies to determine what qualifies as an eligible profession.

The legislation iterates that professions where a person is exposed to harm that could be mitigated or prevented by wearing a body vest would be able to obtain one.

“We cannot be satisfied by New York’s already tough gun laws. Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in a press release Thursday.

Beyond the package of gun laws, the legislature passed laws expanding protections for abortions and voting rights.

One new piece of legislation would prohibit healthcare practitioners from receiving misconduct charges for providing reproductive health services to people residing in states where such services are illegal. These protections follow a leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The legislature also passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York. The bill would ensure that voters have an opportunity to participate in the political process regardless of their racial or ethnic identity or belonging to a language-minority group. The bill would also protect voters from intimidation and deceptive practices.

The legislature passed the series of bills in the final hours of the legislative session.

“Even as we take action to protect New Yorkers, we recognize that this is a nationwide problem,” Hochul said in the release. “I once again urge Congress to seize this moment and pass meaningful gun violence prevention measures. We have no time to waste.”