Man struck, killed on motorized bike outside Shaw Hall

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle near the corner of Euclid and Ostrom Avenues. The man was riding a motorized bicycle.

The incident occurred at around 5:02 p.m., according to a statement from Syracuse Police Department spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The crash occurred outside of Shaw Hall, syracuse.com reported.

Syracuse.com reported the vehicle that hit the man was being chased by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle had told 911 he began chasing the first vehicle after he saw it firing a paintball gun at homes and cars.

According to syracuse.com, Syracuse University Professor Aileen Gallagher witnessed the collision. Gallagher told syracuse.com that after hearing a loud bang, she saw the man fly off the bike while the vehicle that struck him continued past her vehicle.

Gallagher added that the vehicle that struck the man stopped about half a block up the road when a passenger fled the vehicle. Malinowski confirmed that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Gallagher said that it appeared that the driver was taken into custody, but Malinowski said he could not confirm if this or any information about the firing of the paintballs to syracuse.com.

In SPD’s statement, Malinowski said the man was pronounced dead at Upstate Hospital.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.