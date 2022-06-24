Jimmy Boeheim reportedly signs summer league deal with the Detroit Pistons

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After one graduate year at Syracuse, forward Jimmy Boeheim reportedly signed a summer league deal with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons according to Mike Waters of syracuse.com. Jimmy will accompany younger brother, Buddy Boeheim, to Detroit after the All-ACC guard signed with the Pistons after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

According to Waters, Jimmy worked out with multiple NBA teams, including Detroit.

Before coming to SU, Jimmy played three seasons at Cornell. In his junior season, he averaged 30 minutes per game, 16 points per game and five rebounds per game. But in the 2020-21 season, Jimmy did not play because of the Ivy League canceling its basketball season due to COVID-19.

Following a year where Jimmy couldn’t even access Cornell’s basketball facilities, he decided to transfer to Syracuse and play for his father and head coach, Jim Boeheim.

As part of the Orange’s starting five for every game, Jimmy scored 13 points per game and collected six rebounds per game, while having a field-goal percentage of 46.7%. Jimmy served as a consistent scorer for Syracuse, completing the year with the fourth-most points on the team.

Even as SU lost five of its last seven games, Jimmy scored at least 20 or points in three of them. This culminated in his final collegiate game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals against top-seeded Duke where Jimmy made six 3-pointers, finishing with a team-best 28 points.

Jimmy will soon join the Pistons in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the summer league. The league will run from July 7 to July 17.