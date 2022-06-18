Top Stories
Around 200 SU students relocated due to 'unanticipated' amount of first-year enrollments
SU notified around 200 students assigned to live in DellPlain hall for the 2022-23 school year that they would be relocated in an email Monday.
SU announces D.C.-based Center for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship
The Center is a collaborative initiative between the Newhouse School of Public Communications and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.
SU physics professor Duncan Brown named vice president for research
In his new role, Brown will oversee around $100 million in research funding allocated toward different academic fields such as the natural sciences, engineering, education, social sciences and law. He will also lead the Office of Research.