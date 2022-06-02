Former Syracuse forward Eboni Walker transfers to Ohio State

eGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse forward Eboni Walker announced on Thursday via Instagram that she will be transferring to Ohio State. After six games during her only season with the Orange, Eboni will play for her third school in four years.

Eboni suffered a season-ending injury in November following her most successful game against Buffalo in which she scored 12 points. She was medically ruled out for the rest of the season on Jan. 30, finishing with 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during her short stint with SU.

Isaiah 54:17 💫 Yo 😂, they wanted me to believe I was crazy right… so I just became a nut. GO BUCKEYES 🌰❤️🤍!!!



Prior to last season with Syracuse, Eboni played every game during her freshman year with Arizona State, averaging 6.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Eboni became the third player last offseason to transfer to Syracuse prior to former head coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation. She was a five-star high school recruit and the Nevada 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. At Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Walker averaged 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.

She, along with five other players from last year’s team entered the transfer portal last month. Julianna Walker remains as the only player in the transfer portal without a school for next year.