After the Supreme Court’s 2nd Amendment ruling, time is of the essence

On June 23rd, 2022, the Supreme Court overruled New York state’s law that restricted carrying concealed firearms in public.

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen challenged the Sullivan Act, which required individuals to prove “proper cause” to legally concealed-carry a handgun in New York. The 6-3 majority ruling declared that the century-old law violated Second Amendment rights.

While many members of the Republican party justified the court’s ruling, it could mean an increase in easily obtainable firearms and weapons despite a string of recent mass shootings across the nation.

Most states only require objective criteria, where the purchaser needs to simply pass a background check to carry a firearm.

But in 29 states, criminal background checks and permits aren’t required to buy a firearm. Federal law mandates criminal background checks for all gun sales by licensed firearm vendors.

Within New York state, and six other states with similar gun control laws, there is an added subjective criteria where purchasers have to prove they face “special or unique danger” or need “proper cause”. With the Supreme Court’s ruling, restrictions on gun control have loosened in New York, a state with high crime rates.

As a nation, we have not yet fully grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma; all of which happened in the past two months. In the wake of these shootings, where 35 people died—20 of whom were children—gun laws should reflect the nation’s grief. However, this ruling establishes a precedent of revoking gun restrictions. With proper cause no longer required to carry firearms outside of gun owners’ homes in New York, we’re now expanding the threat to vulnerable places like supermarkets, theaters and parks.

Despite the decision, more regulation can be implemented through legislation. The Senate convened shortly after the ruling to pass a bipartisan gun control bill — one of the most significant pieces of gun legislation in decades.

Such action needs to be taken in the New York state legislature, too. Democrats hold the majority in both legislative chambers as well as the governor’s office. There needs to be pressure on those elected officials to pass more gun control legislation.

In Syracuse, community members have spoken out. On June 4th, 400 people, including students, teachers and residents, marched through downtown Syracuse to advocate for stricter federal gun laws. Protesters spoke in the James M. Hanley Federal Building, where many stressed that the target of schools is what scares them the most. One woman’s sign read: “Is my class next?”

At Syracuse University, students receive repeated emails from the Department of Public Safety about shots fired near campus. On April 16, five people were shot in Armory Square in downtown Syracuse with one fatality.

In January, Mayor Ben Walsh announced The Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence to provide resources and pursue that goal. A director was hired in April.

But if a larger, tangible solution is not proposed, we’ll only be going in circles.

“We’re already dealing with a major gun violence crisis. We don’t need to add more fuel to this fire,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul after the decision on Thursday .

Following the mass shooting in Buffalo, a city just a couple of hours from Syracuse, SU students are likely already concerned with their safety on and around campus. With the Supreme Court’s decision, students have even more reason to wonder if they are really safe in New York.

Students at SU, and all other New York residents, deserve to feel secure.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board serves as the voice of the organization and aims to contribute the perspectives of students to discussions that concern Syracuse University and the greater Syracuse community. The editorial board’s stances are determined by a majority of its members. You can read more about the editorial board here. Are you interested in pitching a topic for the editorial board to discuss? Email [email protected].