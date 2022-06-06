The Daily Orange announces two new positions

Dear readers,

In an effort to maintain its status as a nonprofit newsroom, The Daily Orange will replace its general manager role with two part time positions – a fundraising manager and a business manager.

This weekend, The Daily Orange Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of eliminating the general manager position and circulating applications for both part-time positions, which can be found here and here. The new positions represent an effort by the board to focus more effectively on fundraising and working alongside the students that make this paper what it is.

This transition will not limit our editorial process, but will allow us to become more financially stable and make it possible for us to move forward as the media industry continues to change at a growing rate.

We welcome your input and feedback on this decision as the process continues, and thank you for your continued support as we work to keep our readers informed. Please reach out to [email protected] with any thoughts.

Richard Perrins | Editor-in-chief

Maggie Hicks | Managing Editor

Siron Thomas | Digital Managing Editor