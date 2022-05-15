With finals week over, unwind with 2 simple cocktails

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Now that you’ve wrapped up your finals, you’re probably enjoying vacation at a warm, sandy beach and want to have a drink.

For far too long, summer cocktails have been associated with a huge amount of sweeteners and tropical fruits. This summer, let’s switch back to some classics and flex your bartending skills without resorting to the fruity, milky clichés.

Daiquiri

As Abraham Hawkins of Dutch Kills once wrote, a perfect Daiquiri is a window into the technique and talent needed to make any shaken drink. A good Daiquiri requires precise control of the drink’s temperature, sophisticated shaking skills and familiarity with your choice of ingredients.

2 oz chilled white rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

2/3 oz simple syrup

Pour the liquor and other ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake vigorously until it is sufficiently chilled. Strain the drink into a chilled coupe. The amount of lime juice can always be slightly adjusted, depending on your preference and the quality of the lime.

Gin and Tonic

There isn’t a simple drink that can give you difficulties like a gin and tonic. The ingredients couldn’t be simpler, yet it requires the best choice of ingredients and skills to make it an ideal drink. Here’s my recipe:

1.5 oz gin (your favorite choice)

1/4 lemon wedge

tonic water

Squeeze the lemon wedge into a Collins glass. Add the gin and ice cubes and stir until it’s sufficiently mixed. Fill the glass with tonic water, and gently push the ice cubes with your bar spoon once or twice so that the tonic water can mix in. You can also place a lemon peel on the top before serving.

Bonus: how to make simple syrup

Combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar with 1/2 cup filtered water, and stir until the sugar is sufficiently dissolved. Keep it refrigerated for up to three days.