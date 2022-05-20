Former SU star Tucker Dordevic reportedly transfers to Georgetown for 6th year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse star Tucker Dordevic is reportedly transferring to Georgetown, according to Ty Xanders of Inside Lacrosse. Dordevic entered the transfer portal for his sixth and final year of eligibility.

The three-time All-American entered the portal the day after SU’s season finale against Notre Dame. He led the Orange in points and goals this year, shifting to attack after playing midfield in previous seasons. He earned honorable mention All-American honors from Inside Lacrosse.

Dordevic was the first SU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason — then attack Mikey Berkman, midfielder Matteo Corsi and faceoff specialist Jack Savage, among others, followed suit.

His reportedly new team earned the No. 2-overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament but was upset by Delaware in the first round. The Hoyas finished the regular season and conference tournament with a 15-1 record.

Georgetown had two players selected in the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Draft: midfielder Zach Geddes (8th overall) and goalie Owen McElroy (25th overall).

The Hoyas should return their top scorer next season, junior Graham Bundy Jr. (45 goals, 25 assists). Now, Dordevic leaves SU to join Georgetown to help push the program toward its first-ever national championship.

“This decision is very hard for me. Syracuse will always be my home,” Dordevic wrote in his initial statement when he entered the portal on May 2. “Please know that I’ve absolutely loved every minute of my time as part of this amazing program.”