Taste of Syracuse food festival returns for the first time in 2 years

As the weather warms, those familiar summer feelings — tan lines, sunscreen, the ocean swelling around your ankles — return with the sunshine and cravings. When those summertime munchies hit and you’re in the mood for something sweet, salty or savory, check out the Taste of Syracuse food festival, with enough vendors to satiate anyone’s palette.

After its two-year pandemic-induced intermission, The Summit Federal Credit Union Taste of Syracuse food festival returns to Clinton Square this summer. Central New York’s largestfood and music festival will have a two-day run, with vendors including local staples Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Glazed and Confused, Rise N Shine and many more. The festival opens Friday, June 3, and closes Saturday, June 4. It is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days and admission is free.

“We can just picture it now, the thousands of people dancing along to this band, enjoying some beverages, with a full stomach from all of the tasty treats,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, chief operating officer of Galaxy Media Partners and a promoter for Taste of Syracuse.

The 24th Taste of Syracuse will feature over forty local restaurants and food vendors for patrons to visit, as well as several new restaurants. Samples cost $2, allowing customers to try sample-sized menu items from fan favorites returning to the event. In addition to the tasty treats, the festival will be accepting charitable donations for the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Traditionally taking place the first week of June, the Taste of Syracuse is a symbolic kickoff event to the summer — the return to warm weather after a brutal Syracuse winter. This isn’t just because of the food; the Taste of Syracuse festival includes live music from local musicians, as well as a noteworthy headliner.

Galaxy Media Partners, the promoters of the Taste of Syracuse, announced in a press conference live streamed in Clinton Square that the 2022 festival will feature thirty-three bands, including the Grammy-nominated ‘90s alternative band, Everclear, who will headline Saturday night.

Wojtaszek took the opportunity at the press conference to thank the local community for their unwavering support, despite the tumultuous past two years.

“We’re so excited to be back and to bring this great festival back to the community. It’s been a long two years,” Wojtaszek said.

The festival is sure to offer some great food, drinks, and tunes for the Central New York community, who have remained resilient through the strife of the past two summers, Wojtaszek said. The Taste of Syracuse Festival hopes to bring the community together and offer a glimmer of hope for the future.