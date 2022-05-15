SU advances to NCAA quarterfinals despite slow start against Princeton

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

PRINCETON, N.J. — After a slow start in the first quarter that included a three goal deficit, Syracuse took its first lead of the game when Emily Hawryschuk got double teamed and dished off a pass to an open Meaghan Tyrrell. Tyrrell, who had been face-guarded most of the game, caught the pass and rolled the ball low past Princeton goalie Sam Fish.

Syracuse (15-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) struggled in the first quarter, but put together a strong second and third quarter to prevail 13-9 over Princeton (15-4, 7-0 Ivy League). The win advances the Orange to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, putting them three wins away from their first national championship.

The game opened with the worst scenario for the Orange, who had come off a poor performance against Fairfield in their first round win. Marge Donovan won the opening draw for the Tigers, notching the first shot which missed wide. Princeton recovered the ball, but the following shot by Kate Mulham’s shot was deflected by Kimber Hower.

However, Kari Buonnano isolated defender Sarah Cooper at the top of the key and ran straight to the goal, whizzing a shot past Hower.

The following possession, it looked like Syracuse would get on the board to even the game when Tyrrell drew a shooting space violation. But surprisingly, she caught the ball from behind the cage before turning it over.

Princeton capitalized, and on the ensuing possession, Grace Taukas dumped a pass to Sophie Whiteway, who was right outside the crease. She turned over her shoulder and fired a shot past Hower to put the Tigers up 2-0.

Following her goal, Kate Mashewske won the next draw, but immediately made a poor pass which Tauckus intercepted. After rotating the ball around its offense, Kate Mulham found Tauckus for Princeton’s third unanswered goal just five minutes into the game.

“We were really tight in the first quarter,” head coach Kayla Treanor said. “The goalie (Fish) made some great saves.”

Over the next five minutes, both teams went scoreless. With a minute remaining in the opening quarter, Jenny Markey stepped up and took Samantha DeVito in isolation from the top of the 12-meter arc straight to the goal. Markey fired a shot past Fish, keeping Syracuse within striking range heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Syracuse turned the game around and started to click on offense, outscoring Princeton 6-3. Kimber Hower also made seven saves to keep Princeton from taking the lead.

With three minutes left in the half Princeton tied it once again when Bianca Chevarie was too slow to cut off Ellie Mueller. However, Syracuse was able to go into halftime with the lead when Adamson scored her second goal of the day coming from the baseline, scoring at a tough angle.

In the third quarter, Princeton opened up the scoring to tie the game, but Syracuse built off its strong second quarter and began to separate itself from Princeton the rest of the way.

To start off the scoring, Emily Hawryschuk drew a free position. It looked like she missed her shot, but she was fouled within the eight meter arc and got a more favorable position from dead center, to which she converted on her second chance.

Syracuse then lost the draw but forced a Princeton turnover, and Tyrrell took matters into her own hands and spun around Marge Donovan and sneakily rolled the ball low and to the corner of the goal, and Fish was too slow to react.

“What’s so amazing about Meaghan is Princeton’s whole defensive scheme is to stop (her),” Treanor said. “She’s putting up these numbers on top defenders and opponents.”

Directly after Tyrrell’s score, Mashewske won the draw for Syracuse and Adamson quickly scored her third goal of the day when she shouldered through Olivia Pugh. Pugh couldn’t stop Adamson, and Syracuse took a 10-7 lead six minutes into the third quarter, forcing Princeton to take a timeout.

Four minutes later, Natalie Smith notched a goal of her own at the free position. But Sears returned with her own goal shortly after to keep it a three goal game in the fourth quarter.

Two minutes into the fourth quarter though, Syracuse iced the game off a fastbreak goal when Swart and Markey connected on a pass, eventually finding Tyrrell for her fourth goal of the game to give Syracuse a four goal lead. Princeton only scored one goal throughout the rest of the quarter, and the Orange celebrated as they earned their spot back in the NCAA quarterfinals.

“We got better in one day which is awesome and it showed today,” Treanor said.