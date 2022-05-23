8 Syracuse players earn Inside Lacrosse All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Monday, Inside Lacrosse named eight Syracuse players to All-American teams. The Orange tied No. 1 North Carolina for the most selections out of any school in the country.

Attacker Meaghan Tyrrell and defender Sarah Cooper both earned spots on the first team. Draw control specialist Katelyn Mashewske earned second team honors. Meanwhile, Emily Hawryschuk and Sam Swart, Megan Carney, Emma Tyrrell and Katie Goodale were all named Honorable Mention All-Americans.

While earning spots on the honorable mention team, Emma and Carney both were out for significant stretches of time. Emma was ruled out for the remainder of the season a day before the game against the Tar Heels and Carney suffered consistent lower body issues throughout the year.

But when they played, they were some of SU’s best offensive players. At the time of her injury, Emma had the third most points on the team and had only one game where she didn’t record two or more points. She was the leading goal-scorer in close wins against ranked opponents like then-No. 6 Loyola and then-No. 17 Notre Dame.

Carney did the same too, especially during the beginning and middle of the season. In the Orange’s first top 10 win of the year, the Texas native led the team with seven points in a 12-11 win over then-No. 4 Stony Brook. In a two-goal win over then-No. 7 Duke, Carney scored a team-best five goals. Even as her production slowed down in the postseason (two points in three games), she still finished with the fourth most goals and points on SU.

With crucial offensive pieces out for long stretches of the season, the Orange relied on Meaghan and Hawryschuk. The two attackers were the only two Syracuse players to find with a play share percentage over 10% per Lacrosse Reference. This came as Hawryschuk broke Kayla Treanor’s record for most goals in program history after scoring 261st career goal against UAlbany.

But it was the older Tyrrell who led the Orange in scoring with a team-best 78 goals and 111 points. Meaghan scored five points in 14 games and recorded 16 hat tricks. Four of those hat tricks came in all four of the Orange’s postseason games. It has helped Meaghan become one of the five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award.

Cooper was named as one of 25 nominees for the award, leading a Syracuse backline that saw much turnover from 2021 into 2022. Among the starters in last year’s national championship defeat to Boston College, Cooper was the only one that played this season. She had the second most caused turnovers and fourth most ground balls on the Orange. With Cooper’s play, Goodale shined as well, leading SU with 28 caused turnovers.

Cooper was a key contributor in the draw circle, too, finishing with the third most draw controls. She stood on the defensive side of the circle, while Emma stood on the offensive side. But it was the draw specialist that dominated.

Mashewske struggled early in the season, falling short against specialists like Duke’s Maddie Jenner (who first as the first team draw specialist). Following the three game road trip over spring break, recorded double digit draw totals eight times. This included a single-game program record when Mashewske won in the circle 19 times against Louisville.