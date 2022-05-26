5 SU players earn IWLCA All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Thursday, five Syracuse players were selected to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s All-American teams.

Meaghan Tyrrell earned first-team honors for the second consecutive year and is also one of five Tewaaraton finalists. Attack Emily Hawryschuk and draw-control specialist Kate Mashewske received second-team honors while defender Sarah Cooper and midfielder Emma Tyrrell were selected to the third-team.

Meaghan, who was also named to Inside Lacrosse’s first team on Monday, led all Syracuse players with 111 points, 78 goals and 33 assists. She scored in every game this season, including 16 games with at least three goals. And Meaghan finished the season fourth nationally in shooting percentage, finding the back of the net at a 59.5% clip.

Against Fairfield in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Meaghan became the sixth player in program history to reach 300 career points and the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season multiple times.

Hawryschuk finished her Syracuse career with a program record 272 goals, which was previously held by head coach Kayla Treanor (260). The sixth-year graduate student set her career-high in points twice this season when she recorded nine points against Northwestern in March. She later broke that with an 11-point performance in a 20-9 victory at Cornell. Against Pitt in April, the Inside Lacrosse All-American honorable mention became the fifth player in program history to reach 300 career points.

Mashewske finished sixth in the nation with 8.48 draw controls per game, totaling 178 draw controls. Against Louisville in April, the Inside Lacrosse second-team selection tied Treanor’s single-game record with 19 in the 23-13 win over the Cardinals.

Cooper was one of 25 semifinalists for the Tewaaraton. The Inside Lacrosse first-team All-American selection recorded 28 ground balls, caused 20 turnovers and played a significant role in the draw circle as well with 59 draw controls. Her best performance on the draw circle came against Virginia in the ACC Tournament where she recorded ten. even added one goal this season in the win over UAlbany.

Emma received third-team honors after recording 50 points on 30 goals and 20 assists through 12 games. She suffered a season-ending lower-body injury prior to the Orange’s game against UNC in April. Still, she finished second on the team with 64 draw controls and 10 free-position goals. Emma also received an Inside Lacrosse All-American honorable mention.