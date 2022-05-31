Former Syracuse guard Jayla Thornton transfers to George Washington after 1 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Jayla Thornton, who appeared in just five games during her only season with the Orange, transferred to George Washington, the school announced Monday. Thornton, who entered the transfer portal last month, will spend her sixth and final year of eligibility with the Colonials.

Thornton came to SU after three seasons in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with Howard. She finished her career with the Bison as the MEAC’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, recording 275 on 34% shooting.

“Jayla is a proven scorer and 3-point shooter, with great length from the wing position,” George Washington head coach Caroline McCombs said.

After five games, including her first game with SU where she scored 12 points against Monmouth, Thornton came down with an undisclosed injury and didn’t play for the rest of the season. Then-acting head coach Vonn Read said Thornton was day-to-day before eventually stating that she’d likely not see the court in January.

According to syracuse.com, last year was supposed to be Thornton’s final season, but she was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to her injury status.

Thornton is one of five former SU players to have entered the transfer portal this offseason. Julianna Walker is the only player who hasn’t announced where she will land next season.