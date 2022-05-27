SU returning to ‘YELLOW’ masking level effective June 1

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will return to a “YELLOW” COVID-19 alert level starting on June 1, said Mike Haynie, the university’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release Friday.

The change is a downgrade from the “BLUE” alert level, which went into effect on April 19. The transition comes as the Onondaga County Health Department reported a notable decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations throughout central New York, Haynie wrote. Additionally, Haynie said the reduced number of students currently on campus during summer break contributed to the decision.

Under the “YELLOW” alert level, masks are recommended for vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors indoors while in the presence of others and outdoors when in large groups. Masks are not required in classrooms for those who are vaccinated.

Unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors are still required to mask indoors at all times and outdoors when in the presence of others.

The New York State Department of Health is continuing to require people to wear a mask on public transit and when visiting health care facilities regardless of their vaccination status. Haynie clarified in the release that this requirement includes SU’s shuttles and the Barnes Center at The Arch.