SU places Gamma Phi Beta on disciplinary, social probation

Syracuse University has placed its chapter of Gamma Phi Beta sorority on disciplinary and social probation until May 2023 and December 2022, respectively, according to the university’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs website.

The sorority was previously placed on investigative status for alleged violations of SU’s Code of Student Conduct in February.

Sarah Scalese, SU’s senior associate vice president for university communications, confirmed to The Daily Orange that the sorority was found responsible for violations of the Code of Student Conduct following conduct proceedings. The chapter was sanctioned as a result.

The sorority is not permitted to host or participate in social activities while the probation is in place, Scalese added.