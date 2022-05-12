The 6 news events that defined the last 4 years at SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On Aug. 26, 2018, many in the class of 2022 walked into their first class at Syracuse University. Now, after four years, the class is graduating. The Daily Orange summarized some of the largest news stories during their time on campus.

Ackerman Avenue assault response draws criticism – Feb. 9, 2019

On Feb. 9, 2019, four white people, one of whom was carrying a handgun, assaulted a group of three Black Syracuse University students. One of the students who was assaulted told The Daily Orange in 2019 a man in the group of four called him a racial slur prior to the assault on the 800 block of Ackerman Avenue. Neither SU’s Department of Public Safety nor the Syracuse Police acknowledged a racial bias for the crime in their initial statements, sparking concerns and criticisms from the student body.

#NotAgainSU shakes campus – Nov. 13, 2019

A series of racist, antisemetic and homophobic acts on campus and the university’s response sparked the creation of #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students that organized two different occupations in university buildings. #NotAgainSU first occupied The Barnes Center at The Arch in fall 2019 then later Crouse-Hinds Hall during the spring semester for 31 days. The group demanded improvements for students of color on campus as well as the resignation of SU Chancellor Kent Syverud. Syverud signed almost all of the demands on the night of Nov. 20.

Between the two occupations, Syverud announced that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch would conduct an investigation into DPS. The report was released a year later with 23 recommendations for DPS. A year after the report was released, 20 of the 23 recommendations were complete.

Demonstrators occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall for 31 days during the #NotAgainSU protests.

Elizabeth Billman | Staff Photographer

COVID-19 begins – March 13, 2020

Just over a week following New York state’s first case of COVID-19, SU students left campus for spring break and would not return for the rest of the semester, finishing the term online due to the pandemic. Students returned in the fall to increased safety guidelines, masks, quarantines and other measures to protect against the spread of the virus.

Syracuse University alumnus elected president – Nov. 7, 2020

After a lengthy election process, including an increase in mail-in voting amid the pandemic, Joe Biden, an alumnus of SU’s College of Law, was elected president of the United States. Biden graduated from the College of Law in 1968. Both Neilia Biden, Joe Biden’s first wife, and his son Beau Biden also attended SU.

President Biden giving a speech at SU. He was elected President of the United States in Nov. 2020.

Daily Orange File Photo

Sexual assault protests sweep SU – Sept. 21, 2021

Hundreds of students protested outside multiple Interfraternity Council chapters on Sept. 21, 2021 calling for action regarding sexual assault allegations. The protests sparked the creation of Stand With Survivors SU, an organization that has continued to protest sexual misconduct on campus since the initial protest.

Members of the community held a candlelight vigil as a part of a series of protests against sexual assault.

Will Fudge | Daily Orange File Photo

SU Alumna becomes NY’s first female governor – Aug. 10, 2021

Following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation due to sexual assault allegations, Gov. Kathy Hochul took office. Hochul, who graduated from SU in 1980, is the first woman to lead New York. While at SU, Hochul served on the university’s Student Association.