SU awarded 2nd STARS Silver rating for recent sustainability efforts

Syracuse University received its second Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating Systems (STARS) Silver Rating for its commitment to increasing sustainability across campus, according to a press release from the university.

STARS represents a benchmark tool to measure university sustainability efforts and allots bronze, silver, gold and platinum ratings. The rating expires three years after an institution is awarded the rating.

SU is one of 65 institutions across the world that earned a STARS rating this year. The university earned a 61.49 silver rating score for its 2022 submission, scoring almost 5 points away from a gold rating and about 8 points higher than its previous 2018 silver rating score of 53.65.

With a rating of 85.66, SUNY-ESF scored the ninth highest rating out of 11 institutions that earned platinum ratings — which begins at 85 points — under the STARS Reporting Tool.

Melissa Cadwell, a sustainability coordinator at SU, said the latest submission demonstrates the campus community’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2040, as outlined in the Climate Action Plan. The Climate Action Plan seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming, through conservation and efficiency initiatives including green infrastructure and climate leadership.

“The University earned this new silver rating through the commitment of our campus partners and commitment within academics,” Cadwell said in a written statement to The Daily Orange. “The community has stepped up to increase sustainable measures, products, classes, research and more.”

As reflected in SU’s two submitted silver rating reports, 17.6% of undergraduate and graduate course offerings were related to sustainability in 2018-19, an increase from the university’s 9.66% in 2014-15.

“Results of this second assessment demonstrate improvement in our implementation strategy as expressed via our increased rating score,” said Pete Sala, the vice president and chief campus facilities officer at SU, in his executive letter to The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. “This STARS report highlights the excellence of the Syracuse University community through our deep engagement in sustainability initiatives.”

Projects pursued by the university to advance sustainability efforts and community participation include collaborating with Hendricks Chapel to bring a food pantry and more fresh produce to South Campus, implementing Pete’s Giving Garden in 2019 and placing six honeybee hives on campus in 2020.

SU has also offered student internship and research opportunities as well as guest lecturers in academic courses to promote an understanding of the environment, renewability and sustainability.

From 2011-19, SU has decreased its total gross emissions by around 25%. SU has reduction targets of 8% by 2020, 15% by 2025 and 25% by 2030 with its ultimate goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040.

The decrease of total gross emissions comes with increased campus sustainability and energy conservation measures. These measures, as mentioned in Sala’s executive letter, include implementing two new LEED-certified facilities and a campus-wide waste, recycling and composting program. The university also added two electric lawnmowers to its campus grounds fleet, as stated in the SU news release.

Cadwell said Sustainability Management will continue to use STARS as a guideline to help increase sustainability efforts across SU departments and confront the pressing effects of climate change caused by human activity. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released multiple reports highlighting the increasing and “irreversible” impacts of climate change where humans and nature are being pushed beyond their abilities to adapt.

“Becoming carbon neutral by 2040 is important as the University is concerned about global warming and the effects it is having on our planet,” Cadwell said in the statement. “As the Global Climate Indicators are worsening across the world, it is important for every one of us to decrease our carbon footprint.”