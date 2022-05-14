JP Trojan places 1st amongst Syracuse runners in ACC Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Thursday, Syracuse began the ACC Championships in the 10,000 meters. Syracuse had five runners on the women’s side, the first being Abagail Spiers, who placed ninth (34:43.28). The next to finish were Ellie Lawler and Sophia Jacobs-Townsley, who finished 12th (35:10.34) and 13th (35:12.52), respectively. The final two to finish for Syracuse were Emily Lane in 20th (36:00.68) and Emma Eastman in 22nd (36:09.33).

On the men’s side, JP Trojan placed first amongst Syracuse runners, placing seventh overrall (28:59.66). Next was Sam Lawler in 11th (29:32.93), followed by Joe Dragon in 14th (29:46.96), Nathan Henderson in 16th (29:55.94), and Alex Comerford in 18th (30:05.89). Noah Beveridge was the final SU finisher at 25th (30:37.14).

On Friday, the men’s and women’s 3,000m steeplechase took place and Annie Boos took third place on the women’s side, finishing in under 10 minutes at 9:56.28. Justus Holden-Betts competed and placed 15th in 10:38.59. On the men’s side, Kevin Robertson was the lone Syracuse runner and finished in 17th place.

On Saturday, the action started with the women’s 4×100 meters where the Syracuse team placed ninth (46.23) of nine teams, while the men placed seventh (40.73) out of ten.

Next was the men’s 110m hurdles, where Jaheem Hayles placed third overall in 13.58 seconds. In the women’s 400m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire placed sixth overall with a personal best of 59.84 seconds.

The women’s 5000m featured three Syracuse runners. Savannah Roark placed 18th and finished in a personal best 16:31.61. Olivia Joly placed 29th (16:54.66) and Caroline Kirby placed 41st (17:32.61). All of these runners recorded their personal best for this event.

In the men’s 5000m, Trojan placed 13th overall, crossing the line in 13:52.72. Following Trojan was Nathan Lawler in 27th (14:11.96 [PB]), Matthew Scarpe in 29th (14:16.56), Nathan Henderson in 30th (14:19.23) and Jack Whetstone in 32nd (14:22.02 [PB]).