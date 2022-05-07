Syracuse wins 6-2 over North Carolina, moves into ACC Tournament contention

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On the second pitch of the game, Bri Stubbs hit a single on an 0-1 pitch. Two batters later, after an error by Rebecca Clyde, Skyler Brooks reached base on a bunt that moved Stubbs to second base. With cleanup hitter Taylor Greene at the plate and just one out, the Tar Heels were threatening to score first against pitcher Lindsey Hendrix, who already threw 105 pitches in a complete game on Friday.

But with a 1-0 pitch from Hendrix, Greene grounded into a double play, ending the inning. For the next four innings, Hendrix sat down the Tar Heels in order apart from a singular error. With strong pitching from Hendrix, a four-run rally in the bottom of the second, and a Neli Casares-Maher home run, Syracuse (24-20, 6-15 Atlantic Coast) beat North Carolina (23-27, 6-17 ACC) 6-2 in a crucial victory for its ACC Tournament hopes. SU leapfrogged UNC for the tenth and final spot in the ACC standings ahead of this week’s conference tournament.

Syracuse started off the scoring in the second inning, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. While the Tar Heels needed three pitchers to escape the second inning, Hendrix began to cruise. She made quick work of UNC hitters in the third, fourth and fifth innings, allowing only one runner to reach base. After walking four batters yesterday, she didn’t allow a single three-ball count.

In addition to SU’s four-run second inning, the team tacked on additional runs in the fifth and sixth.

In the fifth, Casares-Maher hit her fourth home run in the last three games with a shot over the flag in left center field. As the fifth-year rounded third and headed for home, her teammates left the dugout and bowed down to her along the third base line. A large contingent of her family in the stands cheered her and waved cardboard cutouts of her team photo and baby picture.

But in the top half of the sixth, Hendrix got herself into trouble for the first time since the opening batters of the game. With one out, Kiersten Licea stroked a first-pitch double down the right field line. Stubbs followed her up with a single up the middle, but the throw to the plate sailed over Alves’ head, allowing Licea to advance all the way to third.

After a Sara Jubas single to drive in Licea, Hendrix left the game after 60 pitches. Kaia Oliver replaced her and allowed a hit in an inning and two-thirds to close out the win.

The Orange supplemented Hendrix’s sixth-inning struggles with more offense. Jasso smoked a double into deep left field. Casares-Maher grounded out to third, although third baseman Destiny Middleton looked Jasso back to second, she timed Middleton’s throw perfectly and advanced to third anyway. Three pitches later, Kelly Breen hit a double to nearly the same spot, scoring Jasso and giving the Orange a 6-2 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Oliver battled back from down 3-1 to strike out leadoff batter Regan Weisner swinging. Middleton appeared to swing at Oliver’s 1-1 pitch, but it hit her on the hand, and after an umpire conference, they awarded her first base. Head coach Shannon Doepking received a warning for arguing the call with the third base umpire and the crowd roared with approval.

Carsyn Snead came in to pinch-hit and stroked a single to right field, but Middleton was thrown out by Pess trying to advance from first to third. The game appeared over after Lexi Godwin tapped a pitch back to Oliver, but she was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. Oliver finally closed out the contest by striking out Licea.

Tomorrow’s game will decide whether Syracuse or North Carolina plays in Wednesday’s ACC Tournament first round against the No. 7 seed. The current No. 7 seed is Louisville, who swept the Orange from April 15-17.

“[The postgame huddle] was just super hype,” Pess said. “We’re not done yet, we still got one more game to play on championship Sunday.”