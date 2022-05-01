No. 6 Syracuse men’s Varsity 8 wins Conlan Cup for 1st time since 2017

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time since 2017, No. 6 Syracuse’s men’s varsity 8 won the Conlan Cup, defeating No. 14 Boston University. The race, which took place on Sunday at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont, has existed since 1987, and the Orange have won it 16 times.

The trophy is named after Bill Conlan, the founder of the BU rowing program.

Although No. 5 Dartmouth defeated Syracuse by five seconds in the varsity 8 race, the Orange, who finished with a time of 5:51.6, beat the Terriers (5:54.3) by three seconds. Syracuse didn’t place first in any of the three races on Sunday.

In the second varsity 8 race, Syracuse (6:00.7) finished in third, nine seconds behind Dartmouth with Boston University taking second (5:57.5). The third varsity 8 race finished the same as the first varsity 8, as Syracuse finished second at (5:57.3), between Dartmouth (5:52.4) and the Terriers (6:13.6). In the final race, Dartmouth’s fourth and fifth varsity 8 boats placed 18 and 12 seconds ahead of Syracuse (6:19.1), respectively.

It was the last race of the regular season for the men’s team. Syracuse will compete next in the Eastern Sprints on May 15 in Worcester, Massachusetts.