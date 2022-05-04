Mikey Berkman, Jack Savage enter transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse attack Mikey Berkman entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Wednesday, per Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders. Former faceoff specialist Jack Savage also entered the transfer portal.

In his fourth season with the Orange, Berkman started all but the final two games of the season after playing just two games in the three seasons prior. Berkman redshirted his freshman season in 2019 and suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the second game of the 2020 season.

This season, Berkman recorded 23 points and finished tied for fourth on the team in goals with 14. The redshirt sophomore started the year with 11 points in his first three games, including two goals and two assists against then-No. 2 Virginia. He only recorded 12 points over the next nine games and didn’t appear in the final two games of the season.

Savage only appeared once this season in Syracuse’s season opener against Holy Cross, where he took over the team’s faceoff duties in the seventh minute as SU led 15-2. He went 8-of-14 at the X, helping lead the Orange to a 70% faceoff win percentage on the afternoon, and scored his first collegiate goal right off a third quarter draw.

The sophomore backed up fifth-year starter Jakob Phaup, who took every faceoff for the remainder of the season (401), the most in Division I. Savage was primed to be Phaup’s replacement at the X next season. Now, freshman Jack Fine is the lone faceoff specialist on Syracuse’s roster.

Berkman and Savage become the second and third players to enter the transfer portal this postseason. Tucker Dordevic announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday ahead of his sixth collegiate season.