Buddy Boeheim reportedly receives NBA G-League Elite Camp invite

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim reportedly received an NBA G-League Elite Camp invite, according to Mike Waters of syracuse.com.

The G-League Elite Camp is an event that allows prospects to showcase their skills in five-on-five games in front of NBA and NBA G-League scouts. The best draft-eligible players will be invited to the NBA draft Combine. This year’s camp will take place in Chicago on May 16-17.

Boeheim led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring during the 2021-22 regular season (19.2 points per game), his fourth and final year with Syracuse. He’s the son of longtime Syracuse head coach, Jim Boeheim, and played alongside his older brother, Jimmy Boeheim, last season.

Buddy, Jimmy and Cole Swider — three SU starters this past season — announced they wouldn’t be returning for 2022-23. Both Buddy and Swider had one more year of eligibility remaining, but both declared for the upcoming NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 23.

Jim Boeheim, who’s been at the helm of SU’s program for 46 seasons, announced he would be returning next year. He had the first losing season of his tenure this past season.