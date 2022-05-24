Syracuse lands Florida quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, a former Florida commit, has transferred to Syracuse. 247Sports ranked Del Rio-Wilson as a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 17 quarterback in the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound quarterback redshirted his first season with the Gators, who finished the season at 6-7. Ahead of the 2022 season, Florida’s likely starter is Anthony Richardson, who appeared in seven games in 2021. Additionally, UF brought in Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III as well as Jalen Kitna, a fellow 2021 quarterback recruit.

Del Rio-Wilson played high school football at McEachern (Georgia) High School and Cartersville (Georgia) High School — which is where current Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback, and former No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence played.

Florida head coach Billy Napier called Del Rio-Wilson “first class” following his decision to transfer and had no hard feelings after losing a highly touted underclassman quarterback.

“I think he just observed spring practice and felt like a change of scenery would be good for him in terms of competing and finding an opportunity to play,” Napier told USA Today Sports.

Del Rio-Wilson becomes the sixth quarterback on Syracuse’s roster. He’ll compete with 2021 starter Garrett Shrader along with Michigan transfer Dan Villari. JaCobian Morgan — who started two games in 2020 — will also compete along with redshirt freshmen Luke McPhail and Justin Lamson, though Lamson will be out indefinitely with an injury.