Syracuse forward Eboni Walker enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Forward Eboni Walker has entered the transfer portal after one season with Syracuse. The news was first reported by Raoul, a women’s basketball blog.

Walker becomes the sixth player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Chrislyn Carr, Christianna Carr, Jayla Thornton, Priscilla Williams and Julianna Walker. Julianna and Thornton have still not decided on their final destination while Chrislyn, Christianna and Williams have landed at Louisville, Arkansas and South Florida, respectively.

In SU’s opening six games, Eboni came off the bench and averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. But she didn’t return to the lineup for the rest of the season after she was medically ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Before coming to SU, Eboni played at Arizona State, averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while improving her 3-point shooting to 35% last year. She started only nine of 22 games and played just over 21 minutes per contest. In her freshman season, Eboni did not attempt a shot from behind the arc.

Prior to spending two seasons at Arizona State, Eboni was a five-star high school recruit and the Nevada 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. At Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Eboni averaged 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.