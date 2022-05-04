Syracuse, Penn State scheduled to play home-and-home series in 2027, 2028

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse scheduled a home-and-home series with Penn State in the 2027 and 2028 seasons, according to SU Athletics.

“The Syracuse-Penn State series is one of tremendous historic significance for our University, community, alumni and Orange fans around the world,” said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “We are excited to renew this historic rivalry.”

The Orange will head to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 4, 2027, and will host Penn State on Sept. 9, 2028, at the Dome. Both teams have faced off 71 times, sitting behind Pittsburgh’s 76 meetings as the most between SU and another school.

They last met in 2013 at MetLife Stadium, and the Nittany Lions won 23-17. Penn State last visited the Orange in 2008, handing them a 55-13 loss. The team’s first meeting came at the Polo Grounds in 1922, which ended in a 0-0 tie.

The latter matchup is Syracuse’s first scheduled game of the 2028 season. In 2027, it’s the second nonconference road game as the Orange also take a trip to UConn.

The scheduling comes after the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance in response to the Southeastern Conference adding Texas and Oklahoma last summer. The alliance was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletic directors at all 41 institutions.