Former Syracuse offensive lineman Airon Servais invited to New York Jets minicamp

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Airon Servais, an offensive lineman who spent six years at Syracuse, has been invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp. Servais becomes the fourth former SU player to earn an NFL opportunity, following Kingsley Jonathan, McKinley Williams and Josh Black, who all either signed with NFL teams or were invited to minicamp on Saturday night. Servais’ training facility in Wisconsin made the announcement on Instagram.

The Jets minicamp will take place this weekend at their team headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Servais finished his collegiate career with 60 straight starts, the longest active streak in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference Honorable Mention last year, starting all 12 games in front of All-American running back Sean Tucker, who set a Syracuse single-season program record for rushing yards.

“I would say definitely he’s a big part to our offense, having him up there at center, he’s definitely a big body and he’s real experienced,” Tucker said of Servais after running for 207 yards against Boston College in October.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman primarily played center and left tackle while also seeing snaps at right tackle. As a sophomore in 2018, Servais led the Orange with 36.5 knockdown blocks and helped SU’s offense average over 40 points per game.

“(He’s) a guy that has an opportunity to play at the next level,” head coach Dino Babers said of Servais in October. “He is a smart, tough guy that makes everybody better.”